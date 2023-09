YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - MC 928 Barbershop is holding its grand opening on Saturday from 10:00am till closing.

The grand opening is taking place at 2951 S. Pacific Avenue, and the barbershop says free food and drinks are provided.

In addition, the haircuts for Saturday and Sunday will be $12.00 per person.

To sign-up for an appointment, call (928) 276-9046.