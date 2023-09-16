Border crossings in Yuma lowest since 2021 despite surge in Tucson sector

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The latest data from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) show that there were 6,599 encounters at the Yuma border in July, the lowest since February 2021.

Meanwhile, the Tuscon sector saw over 39,000 border crossings in July, according to CBP data.

“Immigration trends change from time to time from different locations for different reasons that are beyond our control,” said Agent Sean McGoffin, Chief Patrol Agent for the Yuma Sector Border Patrol.

Agent McGoffin also says that approximately 90% of the individuals encountered at the Yuma border are from countries other than Mexico.

Brad Jones, professor of political science at UC Davis and volunteer with Arizona-based aid group Humane Borders, says that many individuals being processed at the border are seeking asylum.

“Asylum seekers actually want to be detained. They want to be apprehended because that’s what gets the asylum-seeking process started,” said Jones.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has plans to build a new migrant processing center in Yuma to handle any possible overcrowding in the future.