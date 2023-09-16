Skip to Content
Local News

Border crossings in Yuma lowest since 2021 despite surge in Tucson sector

KYMA
By ,
today at 12:36 PM
Published 12:52 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The latest data from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) show that there were 6,599 encounters at the Yuma border in July, the lowest since February 2021.

Meanwhile, the Tuscon sector saw over 39,000 border crossings in July, according to CBP data.

“Immigration trends change from time to time from different locations for different reasons that are beyond our control,” said Agent Sean McGoffin, Chief Patrol Agent for the Yuma Sector Border Patrol.

Agent McGoffin also says that approximately 90% of the individuals encountered at the Yuma border are from countries other than Mexico.

Brad Jones, professor of political science at UC Davis and volunteer with Arizona-based aid group Humane Borders, says that many individuals being processed at the border are seeking asylum.

“Asylum seekers actually want to be detained. They want to be apprehended because that’s what gets the asylum-seeking process started,” said Jones.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has plans to build a new migrant processing center in Yuma to handle any possible overcrowding in the future.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content