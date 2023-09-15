Continuous lane closure on westbound I-8 frontage road in Yuma

Drivers should plan for delays and allow for extra travel time

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Plan for a continuous lane closure on the westbound Interstate 8 frontage road, also known as Gila Ridge Road beginning September 18.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said contractors will be widening and repaving the road.

The closure runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week through October 27.

The stretch runs from Avenue 3E to Harley Drive.

Motorists can use 24th Street or Pacific Avenue as detours.

Drivers should plan for delays.