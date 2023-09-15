Skip to Content
City of San Luis takes over Fernando Padilla building

Published 2:20 PM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A building dedicated to a local hero has a new purpose in San Luis, Arizona.

The City of San Luis relocated its human resources and information technology departments to the Fernando Padilla Community Center.

City officials said it was a much-needed move.

"It's important to have this building for the HR and IT department because the city hall is getting to a point that is a little bit too crowded and we want to make sure all our personnel has a space to work and think and be able to work freely," explained City of San Luis Public Information Officer Francia Alonso.

The city will keep the Fernando Padilla name on the buiding to honor his legacy and sacrifice for our community.

