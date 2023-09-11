YCSO notifies community of level 2 sex offender

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is notifying the community of a level 2 sex offender in the area.

In a press release, 62-year-old Joel Torrez advised YCSO that he's residing the 12500 block of East 48th Drive in Yuma. YCSO described him as five-feet, seven-inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes, and is not wanted by them at this time.

According to YCSO, Torrez pleaded no contest on March 11, 1997 for two separate cases in the Torrance Municipal Court in Redondo Beach, California:

Five counts of indecent exposure

Seven counts of annoy/molest children

Five counts of disorderly conduct (soliciting lewd acts)

YCSO also says Torrez was sentenced to three months in the Los Angeles County Jail and three years of probation, and his victims were two young girls and one woman who did not know Torrez.

Furthermore, YCSO says Torrez is considered a level 2 sex offender: Intermediate risk to reoffend.

While this notification is not intended to cause fear, YCSO says, "It is our belief that an informed community is a safer community."

If you have any information regarding current criminal activity on Torrez or any other offender, call YCSO at (928) 783-4427.