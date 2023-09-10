USDA Rural State Director and Arizona state leaders to visit Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The United Stated Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural State Director Charlene Fernandez and Arizona state leaders will visit Yuma this week.

In a press release, Fernandez and the leaders will be in Yuma on Wednesday, September 13 and will highlight the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on Arizona's agriculture sector, particularly in the Yuma area.

The press release also said Yuma stands as "one of the primary winter vegetable suppliers in the U.S." and played an "instrumental role in Arizona's $9.2 billion economy."

However, the press release mentioned that the 2018 federal farm bill will expire on September 30. But as "drafts of the new 5-year farm bill emerge," the speakers will talk about the IRA's benefits and will advocate for "increased investments in climate-smart agriculture."

In addition to Fernandez, the following leaders who will be in Yuma are: