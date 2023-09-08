Skip to Content
Temporary northbound lane closures at Andrade Port of Entry for repairs

today at 1:45 PM
Cause of closure is due to needed repair work

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - There will be temporary lane closures next week which will affect drivers trying to cross back into the U.S. through the Andrade Port of Entry in Los Algodones, Mexico.

The closures run from Monday, September 11 through Wednesday, September 13.

Two lanes for northbound vehicle inspection will be closed.

The U.S. General Services Administration said the closures are necessary for urgent repairs to the roadway caused by the excessive rains from Hurricane Hilary, along with potholes and other road issues.

The lanes will re-open Thursday, September 14.

Until then, plan ahead for extra travel time.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

