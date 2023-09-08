Local sports bars get ready for football

The NFL season is a busy time for local sports bars

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Players and fans are not the only ones preparing themselves for the upcoming NFL season.

The local sports bars must prepare for the oncoming set of fans ready to consume drinks and food while watching their favorite teams play.

Due to the increased number of customers, these bars must make slight changes and preparations to adequately serve all of the incoming fans hungry for food, drink, and watching their teams.

Local sports bars give some insight into how they handle the busy NFL season.

Burgers and Beer’s Manager Zulma Ruiz said they have to increase their staff for game day and prepare the outside patio.

The businesses were able to have a small glimpse of what the upcoming months will look like after last night's Thursday Night Football game took place in a matchup between the Detroit Lions against the Kansas City Chiefs.