Sandbags available for Yuma and Imperial County

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. and IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - As Hurricane Hilary approaches the Baja Peninsula this upcoming weekend, both Yuma County and Imperial County have available sandbags and sandbag filling stations for residents.

YUMA COUNTY

The City of Yuma is providing residents with a self-serve sandbag filling station in the east parking lot of the Yuma Civic Center located at 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive. The station will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, August 18 through Sunday, August 20.

Yuma County is offering sandbags to residents from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, August 18 to Saturday, August 20. Sandbags will be given out at 4343 South Avenue 5 1/2 E. There is a limit of eight prefilled sandbags per vehicle.

The City of Somerton is also offering a sandbag fill station for residents at Council Avenue Park Southeast Corner. Sandbags can also be picked up at multiple locations with a limit of five to six sandbags per household. Please bring your own shovel.

The City of Somerton locations include:

Parks and Recreation Office, Somerton Youth Center 239 W. Canal St., Somerton, AZ 85350

Public Safety Facility, 445 E. Main St., Somerton, AZ 85350

City Hall, Public Works, 143 N. State Ave, Somerton, AZ 85350

The City of San Luis is providing a self-serve sandbag filling station on Friday, August 18 after 7 a.m. through Sunday, August 20 at the north side of 1165 McCain Avenue. Make sure not to block the road for emergency vehicles. Please be sure to bring a shovel but empty sandbags and sand will be provided. Sandbag availability is first come first serve.

IMPERIAL COUNTY

The Imperial County Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services are offering free sandbags and sand to residents who live in the unincorporated areas of Imperial County and whose properties are prone to flooding.

Here is an interactive map they have set up for sandbag station locations.

Locations:

Imperial (City): Imperial County Fire Station #1 & #4, Imperial, 2514 La Brucherie Road

Heber: Imperial County Fire Station #2, Heber, 1078 S. Dogwood Road

Seeley: Imperial County Fire Station #3, Seeley, 1828 Park Street

Palo Verde: Imperial County Fire Station #5, Palo Verde, 112 California 78

Ocotillo: Imperial County Fire Station #6, Ocotillo, 1157 Imperial Highway

Niland: Imperial County Fire Station #7, Niland, 8071 Luxor Avenue

Winterhaven: Imperial County Fire Station #8, Winterhaven, 496 3rd Avenue

Salton City: Imperial County Fire Station #9, Salton City, 2256 W. Cleveland Ave.

The Imperial County Executive Office said sandbags can be picked up from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., but residents can call their nearest stations and check to see if bags can be picked up outside of those hours.

Residents are limited to 10 bags per household. Be sure to bring a shovel to fill your own bags, and there will also be some pre-filled bags.

The City of El Centro will be distributing sandbags for residents from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 18 at the Old Post Office Pavilion, 491 W. Olive Avenue. Proof of residency is required and 10 free sandbags will be available to residents and business owners.

The City of Calexico is distributing free sandbags on Friday, August 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, August 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sandbags can be picked up at Fire Station No. 1, 415 Fourth Street. Four bags per household and proof of residency is required.

Other resources from the City of Calexico include:

Shelter – Calexico Neighborhood House

Displacement- School Gyms will be available upon request.

Fire Department Questions or Information Contact them at 760-768-2150.

The City of Brawley is providing 10 free sandbags to residents and businesses. The sandbags are not pre-filled and residents are asked to bring a shovel.

Brawley pick-up locations:

Fire Station #1 - 815 Main Street Friday, August 18 - 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 19 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Fire Station #2 - 1505 Jones Street Friday, August 18 - 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 19 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Public Works - 180 S. Western Avenue Friday, August 18 - 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.



The City of Holtville will provide sandbags to its residents. Bags can be picked up at the Holtville Fire Department, 549 Fern Avenue on Friday, August 18 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Self-serve sand is available at the Holtville Skate Park from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Proof of residency is required and also please bring a shovel.

The City of Calipatria will have self-service sandbags at Public Works Yard, 525 South Sorenson Avenue on Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.