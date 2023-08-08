Cocopah Indian Tribe announces closure of Rio Colorado Golf Course

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Cocopah Indian Tribe announced the closure of the Rio Colorado Golf Course in Somerton.

The Cocopah Indian Tribe released an official statement regarding the closure.

The Cocopah Indian Tribe is closing the Rio Colorado Golf Course effective August 1, 2023.

Located at 220 N Marshall Loop Rd in Somerton, Arizona, the 9-hole course includes a driving range and clubhouse.

For years, the course hosted Father’s Day Tournaments, charity fundraisers, junior golf classes, and the John Gest Old Time Tournament where players dressed in period costumes and used old style clubs as a homage to the past.

The Tribal Council made the difficult decision to cease operations due to the cost of maintaining and operating the course. All options were reviewed but unfortunately, the only option was closing the golf course.

The Tribe is currently looking at options for the driving range and the clubhouse. We appreciate our longtime loyal customers and hopefully, in the future, we will be able to provide a place for them to gather with friends, again.

Customers who purchased punch cards for golfing can redeem them at the Cocopah RV & Golf Resort located at 6800 Strand Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364.

This was an extremely difficult decision and we want to thank all those who visited our facility throughout the years.

The Cocopah Indian Tribe