Skip to Content
Local News

Yuma woman turns 101-years-old this weekend

KYMA
By ,
today at 11:13 AM
Published 11:19 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mariana Neblina celebrated her 101st birthday this weekend.

Neblina was born in 1922 and grew up in a small town in Sonora, Mexico. She spent most of her life in Yuma after moving when she was very young.

She married her husband Julio when she was just 14 years old. The couple has been married for over 60 years before Julio passed away 20 years ago. Neblina has six children.

The celebration took place at Cocopah RV and Golf Resort.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 as a multimedia journalist.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content