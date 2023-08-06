Yuma woman turns 101-years-old this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mariana Neblina celebrated her 101st birthday this weekend.

Neblina was born in 1922 and grew up in a small town in Sonora, Mexico. She spent most of her life in Yuma after moving when she was very young.

She married her husband Julio when she was just 14 years old. The couple has been married for over 60 years before Julio passed away 20 years ago. Neblina has six children.

The celebration took place at Cocopah RV and Golf Resort.