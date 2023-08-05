Skip to Content
Firehouse Subs hosts H2O for Heroes, donated to first responders

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Firehouse Subs is inviting the Yuma community to the H2O for Heroes. The event started at 10:30am Saturday.

The restaurant chain is asking the community to bring unopened 24-packs of bottled water. In return, those who attend will receive a complimentary medium sub.

The water bottle packs will be donated to first responders or a local charity, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

The event will go until 9:30pm.

