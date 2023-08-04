Skip to Content
Single lane closures on I-8 at Colorado River Bridge near Yuma

August 4, 2023
Published 2:19 PM

Construction crews will do striping at the bridge and closures are part of a project to upgrade the bridge

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Caltrans announced construction crews will close one lane on eastbound and westbound Interstate 8 at the Colorado River Bridge near Yuma to do striping.

On Sunday and Monday, the lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

There will be temporary concrete barriers will be in place to separate traffic from construction work.

Construction crews will be resurfacing the bridge deck and replacing bearings at bridge hinge locations, approach slabs, defective guardrail, and seismic retrofitting.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

