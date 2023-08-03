Skip to Content
Local News

H2O for Heroes fundraiser accepting water donations on Saturday

By ,
August 3, 2023 2:10 PM
Published 2:21 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local restaurant will be accepting water donations this coming Saturday in exchange for a medium sub sandwich.

The 'H2O for Heroes' fundraiser will be at the Firehouse Subs on Fourth Avenue in Yuma from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All of the water will go to first responders and local charities, and they need it, especially this time of year.

"Right now, it's very hot. Most of the places are very hot so first responders will need water to give to people for themselves so collect all the water and we send it to them and they use it for this hot month," stated Firehouse Subs Yuma Co-Owner Justin Hailen.

Firehouse Subs is located at 2886 South 4th Avenue Ste. 300 in Yuma.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 as a multimedia journalist.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content