H2O for Heroes fundraiser accepting water donations on Saturday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local restaurant will be accepting water donations this coming Saturday in exchange for a medium sub sandwich.

The 'H2O for Heroes' fundraiser will be at the Firehouse Subs on Fourth Avenue in Yuma from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All of the water will go to first responders and local charities, and they need it, especially this time of year.

"Right now, it's very hot. Most of the places are very hot so first responders will need water to give to people for themselves so collect all the water and we send it to them and they use it for this hot month," stated Firehouse Subs Yuma Co-Owner Justin Hailen.

Firehouse Subs is located at 2886 South 4th Avenue Ste. 300 in Yuma.