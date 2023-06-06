WACOG to hold panel fighting elder abuse

The discussion is happening June 7 at Ativo Senior Living

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Western Arizona Council of Governments (WACOG) is inviting Yuma residents to a panel Wednesday as they want the community to learn how to spot elder abuse and prevent it altogether.

The panel also includes speakers from the Better Business Bureau, and Edward Jones.

It is taking place at the Ativo Senior Living and starts at 10:00am.

Carol Brown with WACOG says financial scams is the most common abuse seniors face.

“An older adult receives a phone call, or has someone approach them at their door, setting them up with a scam," Brown said. "Also online, Facebook, there are so many avenues now where they can reach out to an older adult and connect with them.”

On Monday, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors declared it Elder Abuse Awareness Month.

Wednesday's panel goes until 11:30am.