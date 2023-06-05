City of El Centro to have new police headquarters building

The city closes a $40.8 million lease revenue funding the new police headquarters

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The new long-awaited project for the police department headquarters building is on its way for the city of El Centro.

This project is another advancement from the Measure P plan that voters approved back in 2016 to help the city with better infrastructure by implementing half percent of sales tax.

The bond proceeds and the Measure P plan will help provide the funding for the $38 million police headquarter building.

“These bond funds will help the City of El Centro upgrade this public safety facility from an antiquated building built in the 1950s to a state-of-the-art facility where our police officers can conduct their very important jobs with all of the modern technologies and tools available to them," said the Mayor of El Centro Martha Cardenas-Singh.

