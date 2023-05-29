Skip to Content
Yuma County Sheriff’s boat patrol keeps river goers safe on Memorial Day

Samantha Byrd
By
Published 1:21 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Many people headed to the Colorado River to have fun on the water this Memorial Day.

But it's important for boaters to use caution because there is potential for danger.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) has several deputies patrolling the river, ensuring river goers stay safe on this busy boating holiday.

Deputy Alexis Hernandez patrols Martinez Lake, Fishers Landing, and the Colorado River.

YCSO said there was a large crowd over the weekend, but on the holiday itself, it was a bit slower.

Hernandez has several tips for staying safe out on the water, while still having fun.

Don't drink and drive, wear your life jackets, and educate your boat passengers.

He also said to watch for swimmers, especially children.

Deputy Hernandez added that the Memorial Day crowd, has a bigger chance of injury on the water, as there are thousands of people at the river.

Samantha Byrd will have the full story tonight.

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team as a reporter in February 2022.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

