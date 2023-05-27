Skip to Content
Yuma’s Veteran Standdown took place at Main Library

today at 1:36 PM
Published 1:52 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona@Work hosted the Yuma's Veteran Standdown event. The goal is to improve the lives of veterans and their families.

The event took place at the Yuma County Main Library from 10:00am until 2:00pm.

Agencies, such as Hospice of Yuma, Northern Arizona University, American Red Cross and more, took part in the event.

When asked why the standdown event is important for military Veterans, the Workforce Supervisor for Arizona@Work Roman Bejarano said this, "So, for me, myself an army combat vet, there were a lot of benefits and resources that I wasnt aware of…But, you forget. You're a young soldier, a young marine, airman. You just…life happens. You think you got to plan."

In addition to participating agencies, Hamburger Stand and Der Wienerschnitzel provided food to the attendees. Snacks, like popcorn and snow cones, and drinks were also provided for the attendees.

Plus, Dog Tags 463 provided a free service for military Veterans who lost their tags as well as create tags for children and animals of veterans.

To learn more about Veteran Standdown, click here.

