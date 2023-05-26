Veterans holding events to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

There are multiple ways for us to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom on Monday

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - There are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the day off, while also honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day.

Early Monday morning, you can get your exercise in before a Memorial Day cookout.

A walk from the VA Clinic to the Armed Forces Memorial downtown is being organized by local veteran Andrew Guillen.

“It’s a walk and a ruck, so you can bring your rucksacks, you can bring your plate carriers, I just want to bring awareness to the community on soldiers who are having trouble adapting,” Guillen said.

It starts at 7 a.m. and will feature a guest speaker at the Armed Forces Memorial, as Guillen said he’s also trying to raise awareness about veterans struggling with mental health issues.

“I lost more soldiers due to suicide than I did to combat. That's the tough part, especially for Memorial Day, it’s hard for a lot of us combat vets,” Guillen said.

Vietnam veteran and Commander of the local Disabled Americans Veterans (DAV) chapter Chop Rodriguez is also reminding us of the true meaning of Memorial Day.

He’s inviting the community to an afternoon potluck at the DAV to join him in remembering the lives lost so we can enjoy our freedoms today.

“Memorial Day is when I reflect on my friends, my dad, who was a World War II veteran, and my friends who served in Vietnam, and the other branches. It’s a real solemn day for me,” Rodriguez said.

The potluck starts at 2 p.m. at 954 S 13th Ave.

Chop still encourages everyone to enjoy the day off.

If you’re heading up to Martinez Lake, there’s a breakfast and flag raising at 10 a.m. taking place at the fire department.

And the American Legion Post 19 is holding ceremonies at the Quechan burial grounds, Gateway Park, Desert Lawn Cemetery, and Sunset Vista in the Foothills.