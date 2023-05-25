Local nominated to head ag department

(KYMA, KECY) - Governor Katie Hobbs (D-Arizona) looked to Yuma for the next head of the Arizona Department of Agriculture.

It was announced on Thursday that Paul Brierley, Director of the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture is going to be nominated for the position.

Brierley will be responsible for continuing the successes of the state's ag industry and navigating ongoing challenges.

"Mr. Brierley represents the best of our agriculture industry here in Arizona," said Governor Hobbs. "With both personal and professional experience in the industry, I have no doubt that Mr. Brierley will successfully lead our Department of Agriculture with diligence, respect, and a deep understanding of the work involved."