today at 2:28 PM
Published 2:36 PM

East main canal beautification project in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma shares with local residents one of its future projects.

Yuma is planning to build a new bikeway and plant more trees along the east main canal between 16th and 24th streets, as part of a beautification project.

"How to make the bike path, the east side of the canal more efficient using it finally, for those that use it whether you're walking or riding your bike," stated City of Yuma Council Member Arturo Morales.

The city hopes to end this part of the project within 18 months and start another phase in other areas along the canal.

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

