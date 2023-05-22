Suspect still at large after car pursuit

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A car pursuit in El Centro led officers all the way to Calexico on Monday morning.

The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) confirm the pursuit started around 8 a.m. on 5th and Main Street after receiving a call that someone had stolen a Toyota Camry.

The Calexico Police Department also joined the pursuit.

The owner of the vehicle told police there was about $1,600 worth of property inside the car.

Eventually, they were able to catch up.

“He fled the vehicle. The suspect is still outstanding but the vehicle is recovered and the stolen property in it,” stated ECPD Sgt. Steven Fisher.

The El Centro Police Department does not have a detailed suspect description.

If you have any information call the El Centro Police Department at (760) 352-2111.