Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 4:15 PM
Published 4:20 PM

Suspect still at large after car pursuit

KYMA

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A car pursuit in El Centro led officers all the way to Calexico on Monday morning.

The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) confirm the pursuit started around 8 a.m. on 5th and Main Street after receiving a call that someone had stolen a Toyota Camry.

The Calexico Police Department also joined the pursuit. 

The owner of the vehicle told police there was about $1,600 worth of property inside the car.

Eventually, they were able to catch up.

“He fled the vehicle. The suspect is still outstanding but the vehicle is recovered and the stolen property in it,” stated ECPD Sgt. Steven Fisher.

The El Centro Police Department does not have a detailed suspect description.

If you have any information call the El Centro Police Department at (760) 352-2111.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content