Suspect robs local bank with gun, still at large

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is searching for the suspect who robbed a local bank and fled the scene on foot.

YPD responded to the report of the armed robbery on Friday afternoon at a local bank located at 4th Avenue and 18th Street.

Investigation revealed the suspect entered the bank, stated he had a gun and demanded money, said YPD.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and left the scene on foot westbound on 18th Street.

YPD says the suspect is still outstanding.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 30 years old, 5'5", 180 pounds, and wearing a gray suit blazer vest and a black wig.

This case is still under investigation and there were no reported injuries.

If you have information about this case, call YPD at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.