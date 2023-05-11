City of Yuma issues statement regarding plan post-Title 42

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma issued a statement Wednesday regarding plans once Title 42 expires.

In the press release, the City said they are working with federal, state, and regional authorities to "plan and prepare" for a surge of migrants.

The City also said they are in discussions with Border Patrol, the Regional Center for Border Health (RCBH), Yuma County, and the Somerton and San Luis communities.

In addition, the City addresses community concerns that the Yuma Readiness and Community Center (YRCC) might be used for migrant releases saying, "At no time was YRCC considered as a release location by Border Patrol. While it is prudent in an emergency to assess all City facilities, the YRCC site was assessed for a transfer location, but it is no longer an option."

Furthermore, the City said that once Title 42 ends, the Yuma Sector will be "even busier and may eventually reach ultimate capacity." Adding to that, the City said that the Department of Homeland Services (DHS) will revert to utilizing Title 8 immigration enforcement processes.

