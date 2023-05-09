Arizona Cardinals give back to Yuma community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Cardinals are in Yuma Tuesday stepping in to help package food for the Yuma Community Food Bank which assembles and distributes 13,000 emergency food boxes a month.

That includes over 200 travel packages a month for migrant families with that number potentially climbing as they prepare for a surge after Title 42 ends this Thursday.

The Cardinals say they're here to help.

Laura Aronson spoke with Lorenzo Alexander, a retired Arizona Cardinal and NFL Alumni, excited to be in Yuma.

"It's really cool for us because we spent a lot of our time actually in the Phoenix community so to be able to come out, reach out and experience a little bit more of what Arizona has to offer and serve the rest of Arizona. It's really cool today. So we have not only players, but community members," stated Alexander.

Derek Kennard, who is also a retired Arizona Cardinal and NFL alumni added, "Everybody has fallen on some hard times through this pandemic of COVID and some of the workers have not been rehired and it's been a difficult process for them and for most families. So we're here to volunteer."

The Cardinals were joined this morning by Arizona Western College faculty, staff, and students.