City of Yuma announces Mayor’s new Chief of Staff

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kathy Moon has been named as the Mayor's new Chief of Staff.

Moon has been with the City of Yuma since 2012 where she served as the Executive Assistant for the Mayor and City Council and is replacing Arlyn Galaviz.

Before working with the city, Moon worked at Yuma School District One for more than six years and served as Assistant to the Associate Superintendent, a Human Resources Highly Qualified Tech and as a secretary at Fourth Avenue Junior High.

Moon has also served as a Deputy Courtroom Clerk with Pima County Superior Court.

The City of Yuma says Moon is a Yuma native and graduated from Kofa High School. And also has an Associate of Arts and Sciences in Court Reporting from Parks College School of Business.

“I am honored for the opportunity to continue to serve and assist Mayor Nicholls in my new role as Chief of Staff and to build a team to support the Council,” shared Moon.

Moon will be overseeing the staff in the Mayor and Council Office as Chief of Staff and serve as assistant to the Mayor.

She will be planning, coordinating, and monitoring special programs and projects, conducting research, working with constituents, and developing and distributing public information on behalf of the Mayor and Council.

“I'm excited to have Kathy utilize her talents and experience for the day-to-day operations, in particularly to address all the elements from policies to events,” shared Mayor Douglas Nicholls.