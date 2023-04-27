Traffic lights will be put in dangerous intersections to prevent car crashes

Projects are underway in Yuma to bring safety to the community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says the city needs more stop lights in order to prevent car crashes.

Johnny Vidrio, YPD's Traffic Motor Sergeant say locals bring up these concerns during community outreach events.

"So we bring that up to city engineering, engineering takes a look at it," Vidrio says. "They conduct their studies, and the city as a whole and as a team work together from the citizens concerns up to city engineering conducting their survey and finishing a project."

Then it goes into the hands of Yuma's Capital Improvement Program.

"They take this program and start making the changes that they need to," says Vidrio.

As of right now, there are two intersections getting traffic lights.

The project design that is 90 percent complete is 18th Street and Avenue C by Cibola High School.

"This intersection has been a big debate from the high school kids and the residents that live in Falls Ranch," Vidrio continues. "Not only that, there's several accidents and collisions that have occurred in that intersection."

Handicap ramps will also be added on all four corners.

The median filled with palm trees on the east side of Avenue C will be removed to create a turn lane.

The design will be finished in June and construction is expected to start this fall.

Completion of the project is set for early 2024.

The second project in the works is the 33rd Drive to 45th Ave widening project.

This will include adding traffic signals on 28th Street and Avenue C which is scheduled for 2024.

You can find the latest city maintenance projects in Yuma, here.