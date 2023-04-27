Skip to Content
today at 4:39 PM
City of Yuma Utilities Department responding to water leak

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma Utilities Department is responding to a water leak.

The leak is on East 32nd Street and South Soar Avenue.

The city says the leak began when a contractor installing communication lines hit a city water transmission line.

At this time there is no major impact to traffic or businesses.

One office is currently without water service.

Please proceed with caution on 32nd Street.

The city expects repairs to be completed Thursday afternoon.

