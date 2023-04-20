Skip to Content
Growing city with growing needs, YFD recruiting firefighters

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) is recruiting more firefighters.

With a growing city comes growing demands.

The department currently has seven open positions.

According to YFD, there’s been a decline in staffing, that's because baby boomers retire.

Replenishing the staff has become challenging.

It's leading the fire department to try new things to recruit, like hosting an internal fire academy for their newest recruits. 

According to Richard Root, there are perks and also a very rewarding career.

Root from YFD says, “The fulfillment of serving your city and being able to give back to the people that I live with in the neighborhoods I grew up in and provide a service to the community is satisfying to me and most of the people who work here.” 

Eligible candidates must have a high school diploma and successfully pass a physical fitness test.

