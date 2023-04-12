Yuma farmers could face first-ever water cuts

One federal plan to preserve water levels at key reservoirs ignores seniority rights

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Yuma farmers could face water cuts from the Colorado River for the first time ever.

The federal government proposed plans to preserve water levels at Lake Mead on Tuesday.

One plan would begin cutting water deliveries from the Colorado River based on water rights.

But another plan would take a little bit from every water user, impacting even the most senior rights holders.

Another option is the federal government does nothing.

But that path is seeming unlikely as a record drought plagues the southwest, and basin states so far have been unable to come to an agreement on their own.

"We cannot kick the can on finding solutions," Tommy Beaudreau, Deputy Secretary of the Interior said.

Local lawyer Wade Noble often provides counsel to Yuma Farmers on water issues.

So far, no Yuma farms have been impacted by water cuts

He says if these cuts were selected, then implemented, it would be the first time Yuma farmers took cuts to their supply.

“We want to make sure Yuma agriculture is not unfairly impacted,” Noble said.

Noble believes the proposal which would evenly cut water across the desert is the best option.

Because not all Yuma farmers have senior rights.

“Wiping out priority three would basically eliminate Yuma County agriculture,” Noble said.

Noble understands this opinion may not be shared among all local farmers.

“It does tell some people with high-priority rights that they’re going to get a cut they were promised they wouldn’t get," Noble said.

It’s not all bad news, however, as a record winter snowpack could prevent cuts from taking place in the next year.

But water leaders say the southwest still needs to conserve.

“Everyone that lives and works in the basin knows one good year doesn’t save us from two decades of drought,” Beaudreau said.

Colorado River users have until the end of May to submit their positions on the federal plans.