Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition tours Yuma Proving Ground

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition took a private tour of Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) on Wednesday.

YPG is widely known for testing equipment for the military, but it also does testing for private companies.

“One of the jewels of our state is the Yuma Proving Ground and the opportunities for private sector, we have an advantage over anywhere else in the country," said Rick Stilgenbauer, the Vice Chair of Yuma 50.

The tour allowed local defense contractors and subcontractors to learn about YPG’s advanced military asset testing capabilities and discover how they can best utilize them.

“Defense contractors that are in Arizona, that currently test their items outside of YPG, and try to talk them into, why aren’t you testing at YPG, what can we do to help you facilitate that?” said Stilgenbauer.

Coalition President Lindy Smith got to do some hands on testing.

“The Yuma Proving Ground is a tremendous asset in our backyard and the people here are even better. I actually got to pull the trigger on this thing, but it fit knock me down a little bit, but we recovered and got back up and it was a great show of the power that we have,” said Smith.

YPG’s testing spans from ground weapons systems, to helicopter equipment and target acquisition systems, to artillery and tank munitions.

The participants of the tour saw each of the disciplines firsthand and had the opportunity to ask questions about the facilities’ operations and what testing is feasible for them and their companies.

“If you’re testing, or looking to test products for use by the department of defense, I highly encourage you to do it here,” said Smith.