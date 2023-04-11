YCSO 911 dispatchers celebrate National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Every year during the second week of April, the telecommunications personnel in the public safety community, are honored.

This week-long event, is a time to celebrate and thank those, "headset heroes" who answer emergency calls.

Brad Burch, a dispatcher at the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), says his job is to be the calm within the storm, as he speaks to people on the worst day of their life.

YCSO says apart from the strength and calming nature being a dispatcher requires, they just have a genuine love for helping people.

Being cool and collected under pressure is part of the everyday task of helping others.

YCSO and other local agencies are looking to fill vacant dispatch positions, and will be a part of a statewide hiring event on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Yuma Main Library.

Stop in and meet local dispatchers from Rural Metro Fire, Yuma Police Station, Somerton Police Department, San Luis Police Department, Yuma County Sheriff's Office, Arizona Western College, and more.

You can learn how a career in emergency communications could be the right call for you.