today at 11:42 AM
YCSO on the hunt for detention officers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The nationwide correctional officer shortage is being felt locally in the Desert Southwest.

Arizona Western College (AWC) is offering a training program that they say will help increase the number of detention officers in our area.

Nearly one third of federal corrections officer jobs are vacant and jails and prisons that have no choice but to operate on a shortage, even here at our local detention center.

The Detention Officer Training Academy at AWC trains recruits from Yuma County Sheriff's Office who complete an eight-week program to fill these vacant positions.

The role of a detention officer is to perform security work of moderate difficulty in the transportation, care, and welfare of inmates.

Samantha Byrd will have more information on the Detention Officer Training Academy and how you can get involved tonight at 5 and 6.

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team as a reporter in February 2022.

You can reach to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

