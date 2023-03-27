Skip to Content
Local News
today at 10:52 AM
City of San Luis offices closed for Cesar Chavez Day

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - City offices in San Luis, Arizona will be closed on Friday, March 31 for Cesar Chavez Day.

Offices will resume business hours on Monday, April 3, and emergency and law enforcement services will remain available.

City of San Luis says residents be able to access the following:

  • Police Department, for emergencies dial 9-1-1. For non-emergencies, call (928) 341-2420.
  • Fire Department

If you have a Public Works Department emergency, call the Police Department Communications Division at (928) 341-2420.

Residential trash collection will change.

Monday and Thursday routes will be collected on Monday and Wednesday, while Tuesday and Friday routes will be collected on Tuesday and Thursday.

Article Topic Follows: Local News
