Suspect accused of injuring two students is back in court

EDITOR'S NOTE: In a previous version of this story, it was mentioned two teen suspects were in this case but there is only one teen suspect involved.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One Yuma teen accused of injuring two students with a gun at Gila Ridge High School was back in court Tuesday.

He sat quietly in front of the court while his defense attorney asked for leniency and asked his bail be reduced since he's still in custody.

Meanwhile, a mother of one of the victims spoke in front of the court and pleaded to keep the suspect in juvenile detention, saying this incident has forever scarred their family and she fears for the safety of her son and family should the suspect be released.

This all stems from a report of shots fired at Gila Ridge High School on January 30 leading to a school lockdown as well as concern from many parents.

Arrests were made that same day with at least two teens injured but not shot.

Yuma Police were never able to confirm if shots were actually fired.

The suspect will be back in court in April.