City helps local businesses with association membership for opportunities

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma's Economic Development office is providing small businesses within city limits with a sponsored membership in the Arizona Small Business Association.

The membership provides connections to business leaders and entrepreneurs statewide, and business development opportunities.

It also includes mentorship, peer exposure, access to data, discounted business benefits, and advocacy for a pro-business political environment.

“The City of Yuma is pleased to invest in the well-being of our small businesses by offering this important tool at no cost,” said Angelica V. Castro, Economic Development Specialist with the City of Yuma. “Small business owners have a wealth of networking and educational opportunities thanks to ASBA membership. The City looks forward to helping a critical sector of the economy – small businesses – succeed.”

Qualified businesses can visit asba.com/cityofyuma to activate their membership.

“Small businesses continue to be impacted by changes in Arizona’s economy, from lingering waves of the pandemic to supply chain or hiring issues. At ASBA, we understand that it has never been more important than now to stand together with organizations in our communities,” said Debbie Hann, Interim Chief Executive Officer of ASBA. “This partnership will amplify our joint missions of supporting small businesses who may be in need of the tools and resources necessary to grow and thrive in 2023.”