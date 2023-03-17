Yuma County native returns home to launch beauty line at JCPenney’s

Cece Meadows made a name for herself in the world of beauty - 13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma County native and indigenous woman is making it big in the beauty industry.

Life really does come full circle.

Meadows is back in town to launch her beauty line in JCPenney's at the Yuma Palms Mall.

Meadows from Roll, Arizona is the CEO and founder of Prados Beauty.

When asked where Prados came from, she explained that it's her name "Meadows" in Spanish.

She now lives in New Mexico and says it's an honor to represent her county and state.

"To be here in JCPenney at home, I'm just so proud," says Meadows.

Meadows is a cancer survivor and adds, losing her hair brought this whole new life and idea to her.

"How you can feel just by wearing make-up. How empowering it can feel and so I wanted to give that gift to people you know? It can literally transform your attitude, your day and so for me, it's just giving a gift others," Meadows says.

One supporter in attendance, Fatima Corona-Zepeda, was her babysitter from years ago and says it's amazing to see Meadows blossom.

"More than anything, I think she shows the world and is a role model for all these young kids that if you have a dream and you have a goal, if you work towards it and don't give up, you will be able to accomplish anything," states Corona-Zepeda.

Not only are the products vegan and cruelty-free, but when you purchase Prados products, you also help give back.

"To veterans, children with special needs and indigenous communities throughout the world," describes Meadows.

As for what's next?

"New collections and then in 2024, we'll be going into a new retailer," says Meadows.

Prados Beauty launched in 2022 and will be in 600 JCPenney stores by the end of this year.