Fisher’s Landing Resort hosts annual Rib Cook Off

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The BBQ and Brew Fest may have wrapped up last weekend but that doesn’t mean you still can’t get a hold of some delicious ribs.

On Saturday, March 18, the Fisher’s Landing Resort will hold its annual rib cook-off.

Cook-off contestants will cook up their best batch of baby backs alongside a side dish.

You can purchase a rib sampling for $20 a person.

Money raised from the event will go towards Ambery’s place, which houses professionals who are specially trained in working with victims of child abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and elder abuse.

“It’s an all-day long event… kid friendly. We’re gonna have jumpers… we’re gonna have ice cream… we’re gonna have snow cones… kettle corn. We’re gonna have music starting at 10 o’clock. We have a band most of the day. We have a DJ until the end of the day. And it’s going to be a beautiful day," said Scott Anderson from the Fisher's Landing Resort.

The winner of the rib cook-off will win $1,000.

The runner-up gets $500 dollars and third place gets $250.