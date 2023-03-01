Cesar Chavez celebration began in San Luis

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The month-long celebration started today lifting the flag of the farmworkers movement in Cesar Chavez's honor.

Different events are being prepared to highlight the legacy of the farmworkers' leader.

"On the 9th we have the gala for the best harvest where we recognize the most outstanding of Yuma County and on the 25th we have the parade that begins at 10th and Urtuzuastegui street," said Maria Robles from United Farm Workers.

The celebrations will end on March 31 with a cultural event in Downtown San Luis.