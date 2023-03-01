Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 4:01 PM
Published 4:07 PM

Cesar Chavez celebration began in San Luis

KYMA

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The month-long celebration started today lifting the flag of the farmworkers movement in Cesar Chavez's honor.

Different events are being prepared to highlight the legacy of the farmworkers' leader.

"On the 9th we have the gala for the best harvest where we recognize the most outstanding of Yuma County and on the 25th we have the parade that begins at 10th and Urtuzuastegui street," said Maria Robles from United Farm Workers.

The celebrations will end on March 31 with a cultural event in Downtown San Luis.

Article Topic Follows: Local News
Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content