ECRMC and UC San Diego Health announce partnership to improve local health

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) and UC San Diego Health announced a partnership in the works to improve Imperial County hospitals.

According to the press release, there is a proposed 12 to 18-month plan where UC San Diego Health will assume full day-to-day operations of the ECRMC.

While Preston Hollow Community Capital, the majority bondholder for ECRMC, will provide financial and other resources for daily operations, projects, and investments in the local community.

Together they are working to have a system of shared electric health records.

Conversations are already underway to discuss how local cooperation could best serve the community through a single health system.

The hospital's Board of Trustees member says one of the goals is to bring back full services.

“To determine what it is that we are going to be able to offer at ecrmc and at pmh because what we have discovered is that the services at both hospitals were offering were duplicated," said Blanca Maroquin, Vice Mayor of El Centro.

ECRMC and UC San Diego are already working together and say they will continue to provide health services.