Camp Inferno hosts final day of training

Three-day firefighting training event concludes

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Young aspiring female firefighters embarked on their final day of training.

The program began Wednesday but today was the test for each young lady to put their skills to the test, ranging from rescuing a fake body in a dark facility to quickly activating a fire hydrant.

"We do what's called a CPAT introduction which is our physical and agility requirement that we have for all firefighters before they become certified firefighters", said YFD Administrative Support Supervisor Ruth Gloria.

The intensive training helps the girls learn new skills and build confidence in doing things they never knew they could.