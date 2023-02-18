Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 7:37 PM
Published 7:48 PM

Camp Inferno hosts final day of training

Three-day firefighting training event concludes

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Young aspiring female firefighters embarked on their final day of training.

The program began Wednesday but today was the test for each young lady to put their skills to the test, ranging from rescuing a fake body in a dark facility to quickly activating a fire hydrant.

"We do what's called a CPAT introduction which is our physical and agility requirement that we have for all firefighters before they become certified firefighters", said YFD Administrative Support Supervisor Ruth Gloria.

The intensive training helps the girls learn new skills and build confidence in doing things they never knew they could.

Article Topic Follows: Local News
Author Profile Photo

Court Zeppernick

Court Zeppernick joined the KYMA team as a reporter in October 2022.
Reach out to Court with story ideas and tips at: court.zeppernick@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content