Jewelry scam alerts Yuma PD

Suspects currently organizing widespread scams around the city

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says there's at least one man and one woman involved in this scam.

Officers say they approach people on the street, claiming they are stranded and in need of help to return to their home in Texas.

Once they're given a small amount of cash, they then attempt to sell the jewelry by inflating the price for more than the jewelry is actually worth when brought to Yuma area pawn shops.

Police say it's low-end costume jewelry and they've already scammed people out of $2,000.

They say it's happening throughout the city.

At this time we don't know how many victims or potential victims have been involved.

If you have any information, call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.