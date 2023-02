Newly opened facility to add several new features

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 20 new patients and 20 new bedrooms are scheduled to be added to the veteran's home.

The facility is also in the process of building an Alzheimer's and dementia treatment center.

Each room at the facility is named after the 5 c's of Arizona: copper, citrus, cotton, cattle, and climate.

The facility in total plans to add up to 80 rooms with a total of four neighborhoods.