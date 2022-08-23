Skip to Content
Arizona state offers payment plan for unpaid taxes

Arizonan's can avoid further penalties by contacting the state - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona state tax bills are on their way to taxpayers and the Department of Revenue says there’s a way to avoid further penalties if you haven’t paid your state taxes yet.

Payment plans are available and necessary to avoid additional penalties and prevent the state from taking collection action against a taxpayer.

“If someone filed their return in April, but were not able to pay the liability in full at that time, they can request this payment plan. If they did file and extension and they do find that paying that full amount is not something that they can do right now then I would also recommend that they request a payment plan,” says Arizona Department of Revenue Communications Director Rebecca Wilder.

