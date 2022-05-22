Vandalism incident occurs in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Reports of a male breaking car windows disturbed a neighborhood's peaceful morning.

The incident occurred on Sunday, May 22, at 10:18 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Imperial Ave.

Police responded after someone witnessed the incident and alerted authorities.

Upon arriving, officers located an adult male that matched the description of the suspect.

Witnesses confirmed the individual was the person responsible for the damages.

The person was carrying a baseball bat when initially approached by police.

He was arrested and taken to the Imperial County Jail on felony vandalism charges.

A total of 16 car windows were damaged.

As this person has not been formally charged, his name is not mentioned.