Skip to Content
Local News
By ,
today at 7:23 PM
Published 7:46 PM

Vandalism incident occurs in El Centro

MGN

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Reports of a male breaking car windows disturbed a neighborhood's peaceful morning.

The incident occurred on Sunday, May 22, at 10:18 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Imperial Ave.

Police responded after someone witnessed the incident and alerted authorities.

Upon arriving, officers located an adult male that matched the description of the suspect.

Witnesses confirmed the individual was the person responsible for the damages.

The person was carrying a baseball bat when initially approached by police.

He was arrested and taken to the Imperial County Jail on felony vandalism charges.

A total of 16 car windows were damaged.

As this person has not been formally charged, his name is not mentioned.

Local News
Author Profile Photo

Louis Aranda

Author Profile Photo

Arlette Yousif

Arlette Yousif joined KYMA in November 2020 as a Multi Media Journalist. She holds a BA in Journalism with a minor in Film.

You can reach out to Arlette for at arlette.yousif@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content