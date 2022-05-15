Skip to Content
Vehicle crashes into light pole on 8th Street

First responders located at the scene of the accident.
Single car crash near El Prado Road

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - A white sedan appears to have struck a light pole around 6 p.m. Sunday.

The crash occurred near 8th Street and El Prado Road.

Yuma County Sheriff Deputies and Rural Metro Fire were on scene.

Rural Metro says the driver is a 73-year-old man and that the crash may be due to medical reasons. The driver is said to have multiple injuries and has been transported to the hospital.

The light pole appears to be tilted towards the car dealership behind it. Metro fire says APS has been contacted and there is no danger to the public.

Arlette Yousif

Arlette Yousif joined KYMA in November 2020 as a Multi Media Journalist. She holds a BA in Journalism with a minor in Film.

You can reach out to Arlette for at arlette.yousif@kecytv.com.

