Vehicle crashes into light pole on 8th Street

Single car crash near El Prado Road

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - A white sedan appears to have struck a light pole around 6 p.m. Sunday.

The crash occurred near 8th Street and El Prado Road.

Yuma County Sheriff Deputies and Rural Metro Fire were on scene.

Rural Metro says the driver is a 73-year-old man and that the crash may be due to medical reasons. The driver is said to have multiple injuries and has been transported to the hospital.

The light pole appears to be tilted towards the car dealership behind it. Metro fire says APS has been contacted and there is no danger to the public.