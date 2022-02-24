Chamber of Commerce says tourism in Yuma is being impacted by the border crisis

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke to the Chamber's Ecexutive Director, who says tourists and businesses are skipping Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The entire southern border and the Yuma Sector are experiencing unprecedented levels of activity and illegal crossings.

But the way the situation is reported and talked about by government figures can impact the perceptions around the border towns which find themselves in the middle of a crisis out of their control.

“All of the negative publicity we are getting is having a negative impact, especially on our tourism,” Kim Kahl, Executive Director of the Yuma Chamber of Commerce said.

Kahl says she isn’t arguing there’s a problem at the border.

"I’ve watched the federal government fail to address the border crisis my entire life, and I know that’s the experience of everyone born and raised in Yuma as well,” Senator Kyrsten Sinema said after her recent visit to the Yuma border.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also says the situation is out of control.

"There are terrible things happening here every day. It’s a public safety crisis, it’s a national security crisis, and it’s a humanitarian crisis," Ducey said.

Kahl says she appreciates policy makers visiting Yuma, as they try to fix the issues at the border, but believes the attention is hurting our economy.

“I do know of one tourism company that called and said we’re not able to sell tickets to tours anymore so we’re taking Yuma off of our list,” Kahl said.

Last December, Yuma mayor Doug Nicholls declared a local emergency due to a surge in migrant crossings.

Yuma still remains under that local emergency, but in an interview shortly after the proclamation, Nicholls said overall safety for Yumans was not a concern.

“The people who are coming through are looking to engage border patrol, they’re not looking to evade," Nicholls said.

Kahl echoed the mayor’s statement, saying she feels safe in Yuma.

"I feel so comfortable about my own safety in Yuma, that my own parents are here in Yuma as snowbirds this year,” Kahl said.

Kahl adds the negative economic impact on Yuma with this border crisis is smaller compared to when the borders were closed to travelers for more than a year and a half due to the pandemic.