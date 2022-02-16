Skip to Content
Local News
today at 3:09 PM
Published 3:55 PM

Yuma Police Department to honor local at City Council meeting

Yuma Police Department

Citizen used fire extinguisher to help officer whose motorcylce was on fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - At a City Council meeting on February 16, the Yuma Police Department will be honoring a local who helped their officer with a fire extinguisher.

Bodycam footage from the police department given to KYMA shows the scene at South Avenue A and 8th Street, showing the scene where a citizen helped a police officer whose motorcycle was on fire.

We will continue to update this article after tonight's meeting.

Local News
Author Profile Photo

Adam Klepp

Adam Klepp is excited to start his first job in the broadcast news industry as the FOX9 at 9 anchor and as a reporter at 5 and 6 on News 11.

