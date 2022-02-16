Yuma Police Department to honor local at City Council meeting

Citizen used fire extinguisher to help officer whose motorcylce was on fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - At a City Council meeting on February 16, the Yuma Police Department will be honoring a local who helped their officer with a fire extinguisher.

Bodycam footage from the police department given to KYMA shows the scene at South Avenue A and 8th Street, showing the scene where a citizen helped a police officer whose motorcycle was on fire.

We will continue to update this article after tonight's meeting.