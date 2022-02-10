AWC leaders attend National Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C.

President Dr. Daniel Corr and District Governing Board Secretary Olivia Zepeda attend National Legislative Summit and meet with Senator Mark Kelly

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) — Arizona Western College (AWC) President Dr. Daniel Corr and AWC District Governing Board Secretary Olivia Zepeda attended the Community College National Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C.

Over 700 community college members including presidents, trustees, board secretaries and others were at the summit to discuss the significance of community colleges across the country.

The idea behind the summit is to educate community college leaders on federal policy issues that directly impact students and institutions.

All 700 and more of those who attended heard from high-profile speakers on recent elections, legislative issues on community colleges and more.

The First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, U.S Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh were all on the wide list of who spoke at the summit.

“This conference offers a great opportunity to learn and network with people who are experiencing the same difficulties and also having successes,” said Zepeda. “Coming here to be an advocate for AWC is a great honor for me.”

According to AWC's statement, attendees were able to meet with other community college leaders to network their respective college to U.S. representatives in Congress to advocate for their support for colleges and students.

Dr. Corr and Zepeda met with Sen. Mark Kelly to push for a Pell grant eligibility extension.

AWC's statement says, the Federal Pell Grant is need-based grant offered to eligible undergraduate students based on Expected Family Contribution (EFC). Students must complete complete the FAFSA to qualify.

“It is important that America’s community colleges have our voices heard in Washington, D.C,” said Corr. “Being able to express our strong support for Pell expansion directly to Senator Kelly and other elected leaders is critically important.”

“My impression of Senator Kelly is that he cares about our students and will support the initiatives that will help them pay for school,” Zepeda said.