Governor Ducey proposes single largest investment into Arizona state parks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Under a budget proposal released recently by Governor Doug Ducey, Arizona could soon make the largest single investment into its parks and trails in state history.

The $176.7 million spending proposal is aimed at making sure Arizona’s more than 30 parks and more than 175 miles of trails remain valuable assets for the millions of residents and tourists from around the world who visit them each year.

Under Governor Ducey’s record-setting proposal, the 2023 budget invests in a comprehensive, large-scale 44-project strategy that will serve as a catalyst in modernizing the parks system, improving park facilities and expanding broadband connectivity.

The funding proposed in the budget will improve park facilities, including those at rural area parks, such as Jerome, Payson, Patagonia/Sonoita, Oracle, Tombstone and Yuma.